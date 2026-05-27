TMC youth leader Swapan Barman arrested over attack on Suvendu Adhikari convoy

Swapan Barman, the Cooch Behar district president of the youth wing of Trinamool Congress, was arrested on Monday night.

A police source said Barman, who has been named in several old criminal cases, was arrested in connection with the attack on the convoy of Suvendu Adhikari and another attack on the vehicle of former BJP MLA Sushil Barman.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said a team from the Ghoksadanga police station picked him up from his residence near Hari Mandir in Pardubi of Mathabhanga-II block.

Paradubi residents said police had been had visited his house multiple times over the past few days.

He was produced at a court in Mathabhanga on Tuesday. The court remanded him to seven days in police custody.

He will be interrogated for more information about the attacks, officers said.

Complaint

A Siliguri-based advocate, Rinki Chatterjee Singh, filed a complaint against former chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments while delivering speeches during the campaign ahead of the recently concluded Assembly elections.

A resident of the Pradhannagar area of the city, Singh filed the complaint at the cybercrime police station of Siliguri police commissionerate.

Police have registered a case and assigned a sub-inspector to conduct a probe, said a source.