TMC removes Siliguri civic board member Dilip Barman amid internal rift

Dilip Barman, a member, mayor-in-council (MMIC) of the Trinamool Congress-run Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), was removed from his post by mayor Gautam Deb on Monday.

Barman, the Trinamool councillor from ward 46, had been publicly airing differences of opinion with senior office bearers of the civic body for almost one year.

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On Monday, mayor Deb officially notified that Barman had been removed under section 20(C) of the West Bengal Municipal Corporation Act, 2006.

“In exercise of the power conferred upon me under Section 20(C) of the West Bengal Municipal Corporation Act, 2006, I do hereby remove Dilip Barman as member mayor-in-council, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, with immediate effect,” reads the notification.

In the SMC, Barman was in charge of three departments — trade licence, housing for all, and sports.

Barman first made headlines for a heated argument with office bearers during a monthly board meeting on July 30 last year, when he reportedly questioned the withdrawal of a demolition drive against an "illegal portion" of a building in his ward.

Although Pratul Chakraborty, the chairman of the SMC, informed him that the matter was sub-judice and asked him to take his seat, Barman continued arguing. As the mayor, deputy mayor and some Trinamool councillors objected, Barman walked out of the conference hall.

After that incident, he started abstaining from attending monthly board meetings. He also publicly criticised the mayor and deputy mayor, alleging several irregularities against them. Trinamool state president, Subrata Bakshi, issued him a showcause notice, to which he replied.

“The party did not take any step against him then. However, as he continued to be critical of the mayor and some others, the decision was finally taken to remove him from the MMIC’s post,” said a Trinamool functionary.

Contacted for comments on his removal, Barman said: “I have not yet received any official communication in this regard."