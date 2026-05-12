Suvendu cabinet vows justice for 321 BJP 'martyrs’, pledges support for families

The first cabinet meeting headed by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday adopted a proposal to ensure justice for 321 BJP martyrs who were allegedly killed in violence orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress and vowed to take responsibility for the families of those victims.

“We paid tribute with deep respect and expressed our condolences to those who sacrificed their lives, through whose martyrdom the BJP government has been established (in Bengal),” Suvendu told reporters after the first cabinet meeting at the state secretariat.

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“Our government is committed to their families. Just as they expect justice for these killings, we will ensure that justice is delivered. At the same time, this government has taken upon itself the social welfare and other responsibilities of these families,” he added.

Union home minister Amit Shah, during several rallies, interviews and news conferences, had repeatedly reminded people how those party workers were brutally killed while condemning the Trinamool’s “politics of violence”. He particularly referred to the murder of over 50 party workers within a few days of the 2021 election results and dedicated the 2026 poll victory to

those martyrs.

A source in the BJP said that during different meetings with party leaders, Suvendu had stated that the party would take responsibility for the families of those workers. A giant flex displaying the names of martyrs was showcased at the swearing-in venue of Suvendu at Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday

as well.

After the 2021 Assembly poll results were declared on May 2, BJP workers allegedly faced unprecedented attacks by Trinamool supporters. Thousands of BJP workers were forced to flee their homes for months, and several women workers were allegedly raped and

gang-raped.

The BJP has decided to reopen all those cases and ensure justice for the affected families.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya has repeatedly recalled the sacrifices of party workers who fought against “Trinamool excesses”, risking their lives and livelihoods. “It is our duty to stand beside those families. Just as we cannot deny the burden of loans taken by the TMC government, this too is a burden arising from the failure of the administration and police during the TMC regime. Today’s victory came because of their sacrifice,” he said.