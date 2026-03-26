TMC flags bias in EC police observer pick in Malda, BJP dismisses concerns

A new controversy has erupted in Malda over the appointment of a police observer by the Election Commission, triggering a war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

On Tuesday, Trinamool leaders, including MP Partha Bhowmik and state education minister Bratya Basu, objected to the appointment of IPS officer Jayant Kant as police observer for four Assembly constituencies — Manikchak, Mothabari, Sujapur, and Baishnabnagar.

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Trinamool said his appointment could compromise impartiality, saying his wife Smrity Paswan was a prominent BJP leader in Bihar. “His wife's association with the BJP may create reasonable apprehension among voters, candidates, and political parties regarding the neutrality of the election process,” said Bhowmik.

Derek O’Brien, Trinamool's national spokesperson, has sent a letter to the chief election commissioner, urging the removal of Kant from all election-related duties in the state. He demanded the appointment of a “neutral” police observer in his place to ensure free and fair elections.

“The appointment of Jayant Kant as the police observer for the four assembly seats in Malda would compromise the impartiality of the role. It is hard to believe that the police observer concerned would not give mileage to the BJP. We have strong objections against the appointment of Jayant Kant,” said Abdul Rahim Boxi, the Malda district Trinamool president.

District BJP leader Ajay Ganguly, however, said: “There is no legal restriction on an officer serving as an election observer because of the spouse’s political affiliation. He and his wife are separate individuals. There is no reason to question his neutrality.”

He also cited the example of Arundhuti (Lovely) Maitra, the Trinamool MLA and party’s candidate from Sonarpur South Assembly seat. “Her husband is also an IPS officer in Bengal. Trinamool leaders should remember it.”