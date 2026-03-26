MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 March 2026

TMC flags bias in EC police observer pick in Malda, BJP dismisses concerns

Trinamool objects to IPS officer Jayant Kant’s appointment as police observer in Malda, cites concerns over impartiality due to spouse’s BJP links

Our Correspondent Published 26.03.26, 10:33 AM
Malda police observer controversy

Representational image File Picture

A new controversy has erupted in Malda over the appointment of a police observer by the Election Commission, triggering a war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

On Tuesday, Trinamool leaders, including MP Partha Bhowmik and state education minister Bratya Basu, objected to the appointment of IPS officer Jayant Kant as police observer for four Assembly constituencies — Manikchak, Mothabari, Sujapur, and Baishnabnagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool said his appointment could compromise impartiality, saying his wife Smrity Paswan was a prominent BJP leader in Bihar. “His wife's association with the BJP may create reasonable apprehension among voters, candidates, and political parties regarding the neutrality of the election process,” said Bhowmik.

Derek O’Brien, Trinamool's national spokesperson, has sent a letter to the chief election commissioner, urging the removal of Kant from all election-related duties in the state. He demanded the appointment of a “neutral” police observer in his place to ensure free and fair elections.

“The appointment of Jayant Kant as the police observer for the four assembly seats in Malda would compromise the impartiality of the role. It is hard to believe that the police observer concerned would not give mileage to the BJP. We have strong objections against the appointment of Jayant Kant,” said Abdul Rahim Boxi, the Malda district Trinamool president.

District BJP leader Ajay Ganguly, however, said: “There is no legal restriction on an officer serving as an election observer because of the spouse’s political affiliation. He and his wife are separate individuals. There is no reason to question his neutrality.”

He also cited the example of Arundhuti (Lovely) Maitra, the Trinamool MLA and party’s candidate from Sonarpur South Assembly seat. “Her husband is also an IPS officer in Bengal. Trinamool leaders should remember it.”

RELATED TOPICS

Police BJP Election Commission
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran runs ‘de facto toll booth’, works on bill for fees on ships in Strait of Hormuz

Fars and Tasnim news agencies quote lawmaker Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi as saying that ‘parliament is pursuing a plan to formally codify Iran's sovereignty, control and oversight over the Strait of Hormuz, while also creating a source of revenue’
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

EAM is doing best to cover up India's embarrassment after Pak emergence as a mediator

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT