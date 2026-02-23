Kalyanvarna: Kalyani University brings out herbal abir for environment friendly Holi

Kalyani University has developed herbal abir aimed at promoting a safer and environmentally friendly Holi.

A joint initiative by the university’s botany department and Institution Innovation Council and its incubation cell, with active participation from students, the herbal colour has been named “Kalyanvarna”.

Vice-chancellor Kallol Pal said the move was prompted by growing health concerns over chemical colours widely used during Holi.

“The chemicals in the market are being used by people without awareness, and the way they affect the human body is quite harmful. So for a safe holi celebration we have produced chemical-free herbal products,” the VC said, adding that the university aims to expand production and eventually market the colours beyond campus.

Experts have long warned that synthetic Holi colours often contain toxic substances such as metals and industrial dyes that can cause skin and scalp allergies, rashes, eye irritation, respiratory issues and long-term dermatological damage.

Prolonged exposure to chemical pigments may also aggravate asthma and trigger inflammation, especially among children and the elderly.

The university’s initiative seeks to counter these risks with plant-based alternatives that are gentle on skin and safe for the environment.

The herbal abir is made from natural ingredients including seeds of the Sindoor Raga tree (Bixa orellana), Ashok Harita leaves (Saraca asoca), extracts of wild turmeric or Kasturi Gauri (Curcuma aromatica), the roots of Mridu Leela (Beta vulgaris) and rhizomes of Haridra (Curcuma longa).

Developed under the supervision of researcher Supriya Roy, the formulation focuses on affordability alongside safety.

“We worked on extracting and producing it at a low cost. Herbal ingredients and organic powder have been used, so there is no question of harmful chemical reaction Rather the anti-inflammatory and antioxidants agents present in the ingredients will protect skin from any damage,” Roy said.

According to the incubation cell’s coordinator and medical consultant Nira Sen Sarkar, all raw materials were sourced from botanical resources available within the university’s biodiversity park.

She emphasised that the herbal formulation has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are beneficial for skin and reduce irritation. “This abir is completely organic,” he said.

This herbal abir is being sold in 100-gram and 50-gram packs priced at ₹100 and ₹50 respectively.

University officials said the goal was to move beyond campus boundaries and encourage wider adoption of safe colours across institutions and communities.

Many academics have praised the effort as a model for sustainable celebrations.

“Through this initiative, we wanted to ensure that the festival of colours remains joyous without health hazards,” a botany professor of Kalyani University said.