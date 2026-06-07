Bengal: Another arrested TMC councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta faces public fury, egg attack

Anger spilled onto the streets of southest Kolkata on Sunday as hundreds of residents gathered outside the local police station to protest against Trinamool Congress councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta, arrested on serious charges, including extortion.

The simmering resentment reached a peak when demonstrators hurled eggs at the accused leader as police in Patuli escorted him to the Alipore court amid tight security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dasgupta, the councillor of Ward 101 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was arrested on Saturday evening along with an associate, Sourav Ghosh.

They were booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to extortion, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, attempted arson and other serious offences, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

The case stems from a complaint filed by local advocate Paramita Dey, who alleged that Dasgupta demanded Rs 20 lakh from her when she sought to set up a legal chamber at her residence.

According to the complaint, Dey eventually paid Rs 2 lakh after facing sustained pressure and intimidation.

"The complaint further alleges that shortly after the declaration of the 2021 Assembly election results, Dasgupta and his associates unlawfully entered Dey's residence, vandalised property and attempted to set it on fire," the officer said.

Dey also claimed that despite making the payment, she continued to face threats from the councillor's supporters and endured social harassment and ostracism, ultimately forcing her to relocate from the area.

Outside Patuli Police Station, protesters raised slogans branding the councillor a "thief" and demanding stringent action against him. Several residents accused Dasgupta of involvement in land-grabbing activities and intimidation of those who refused to meet alleged monetary demands.

As police, assisted by central paramilitary personnel, moved the accused from the station to the court, the situation turned volatile.

Witnesses said protesters attempted to block the convoy and pelted eggs at the vehicle carrying Dasgupta, reflecting the extent of public outrage surrounding the case.

"These outbursts from people are the fallout of the long-term torture they have been subjected to by these TMC leaders. People are now coming out to register complaints because they trust PM Modi's slogan of 'Bhoy out, Bharosa in'.

"These accused leaders cannot escape the law, which will take its own course. I will only reiterate what our chief minister has appealed to the people of Bengal about not taking the law into their own hands," said Indranil Khan, a minister in the newly elected BJP government.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.