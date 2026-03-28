Three trains detained after man climbs railway electric pole in New Alipurduar

Train services along the main route that connects the Northeast with the rest of the country were disrupted for over an hour on early Friday morning after a man, later found to be mentally unstable, climbed a high-tension electric pole near the New Alipurduar railway station.

Around 5am, local people spotted him atop the 25,000-volt overhead electric pole

that supplies power to trains. The residents alerted

the railway authorities immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting swiftly, the on-duty railway personnel informed station officials at New Alipurduar, as well as the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Power supply to the overhead line was immediately disconnected, and train movement in the section was suspended as a precautionary measure.

Despite efforts by police personnel, the man initially refused to come down. Subsequently, firefighters were called in. After nearly 90 minutes of coordinated efforts, two fire personnel climbed the pole and safely brought him down.

At least three trains were detained at the New Alipurduar station.

Once the situation was brought under control, power supply was restored, and train services resumed.

The man was later taken to the GRP office for questioning, but his identity has not been revealed.

Satyendranath Pal, the officer-in-charge of the New Alipurduar GRP, said: “We were concerned as the man was not responding while he was atop the pole. The situation could have turned dangerous, but fortunately, he was brought down safely.”

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the chief public relations officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, said: “An individual managed to climb the electric pole, leading to the detention of three trains at New Alipurduar. The train

services resumed after about an hour once he was safely brought down. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers.”