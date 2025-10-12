MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Three accused in Durgapur medical student gangrape case sent to 10-day police custody

SDJM Durgapur remands trio for interrogation as police seek to trace others linked to the alleged crime

PTI Published 12.10.25, 07:26 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

A subdivisional court here on Sunday remanded to 10-day police custody the three men arrested for their alleged involvement in the “gangrape” of a student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district.

The charges pressed against the accused persons include gangrape and criminal conspiracy.

The SDJM, Durgapur, remanded the three accused to police custody for 10 days.

The prosecution lawyer prayed for their police custody for questioning in order to arrest other persons involved in the alleged crime.

The medical college student hailing from Odisha was allegedly gangraped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with a friend for dinner.

The girl's parents had lodged an FIR with the New Township police station here.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

