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regular-article-logo Sunday, 31 May 2026

Election outcome being questioned when one loses election: Bengal governor RN Ravi

After the election result was declared by the Election Commission of India, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee refused to tender her resignation as the chief minister, alleging that the Bengal assembly poll verdict was 'not a people's mandate but a conspiracy'

PTI Published 31.05.26, 07:41 PM
Governor of Bengal RN Ravi during his swearing-in ceremony, at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata, Bengal, Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Governor of Bengal RN Ravi during his swearing-in ceremony, at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata, Bengal, Thursday, March 12, 2026. PTI

Bengal Governor R N Ravi on Sunday said that questions are being raised about the outcome of elections when someone loses.

The governor said that while it is understandable that outsiders would make such attempts, some entities within the country are questioning the credibility of constitutional institutions.

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"When a judgment does not go in someone's favour, they say the court is compromised," Ravi said while addressing a programme in this north Bengal city.

"It is fine when one wins the election, but if they lose, they claim votes were looted," the governor said, without naming anyone or any political party.

"This is an attempt to spread confusion and break the country's confidence," he said.

The governor asserted that enemies within are working in concert with external enemies in such attempts.

"Attempts are being made to destroy our self-confidence not only by outsiders but also by our own people," he said.

In the recently concluded assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP defeated the Trinamool Congress to form the saffron party's first government in the state.

After the election result was declared by the Election Commission of India, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee refused to tender her resignation as the chief minister, alleging that the Bengal assembly poll verdict was "not a people's mandate but a conspiracy".

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