SC stays Calcutta HC verdict disqualifying Mukul Roy as MLA of Bengal Assembly for defecting from BJP to TMC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stayed the November 13, 2025 order of the high court

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 16.01.26, 01:07 PM
Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy Library picture

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Calcutta High Court’s verdict disqualifying senior leader Mukul Roy as a Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly following his defection from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi put on hold the high court’s November 13, 2025 order that had invoked the anti-defection law to disqualify Roy from the Assembly.

In its ruling, the Calcutta High Court had, for the first time, exercised its constitutional authority to disqualify an elected legislator under the anti-defection law.

Roy was elected to the Assembly from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency on a BJP ticket in May 2021.

However, he joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in June the same year in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, while continuing to retain his MLA status.

