Students, artists join 'Toy Train Day' events organised by Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a Unesco world heritage site, celebrated the “Toy Train Day” in Sukna on the outskirts of Siliguri on Saturday, commemorating the first full-fledged journey of the iconic narrow-gauge railway.

The event was jointly organised by the DHR and the North Bengal Painters Association (NBPA), bringing together students, artists and cultural groups to honour one of India’s most cherished railway heritage systems.

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The celebration featured a series of cultural and artistic programmes which highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the century-old mountain railway.

Speaking on the occasion, DHR director Rishabh Choudhary said the toy train had become an inseparable part of the lives and identity of people living along its route.

“The DHR has become an integral part of the communities it serves. People proudly associate themselves with this heritage railway in many ways. We began celebrating Toy Train Day last year and are committed to expanding the event while preserving the railway’s unique heritage,” he said.

Around 150 students from schools in Siliguri and neighbouring areas participated in a sit-and-draw competition organised by the NBPA at the Sukna railway station.

The competition revolved entirely around the DHR, encouraging children to explore its legacy through art.

The event also featured traditional cultural performances by local artists, showcasing the rich heritage of the Darjeeling hills.

Sanjay Dey, the NBPA president, said the association launched the celebration last year to commemorate the toy train's historical significance and wanted to make it an annual event.

“The entire theme of the drawing competition was based on the DHR. Besides the students, around 30 members of our association participated in an art workshop dedicated to the toy train,” Dey said.

Adding a creative touch to the event, local artisan Suman Roy displayed a life-sized replica of a toy train crafted from everyday household materials, drawing the attention of visitors.

Another attraction was a detailed model of the DHR created by Shreyasi Chakraborty, a postgraduate student, which was showcased during the celebration.