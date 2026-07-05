Micromonospora shyamaprasadi: Raiganj University researchers discover new bacterium

Researchers at the department of sericulture in Raiganj University have discovered a new bacterial species and named it Micromonospora shyamaprasadi to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee being observed across Bengal.

The discovery was made by Amit Kumar Mondal, an assistant professor in the department of sericulture, along with his research team after nearly three years of research.

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The proposed name has also received formal recognition under the SeqCode — Code of Nomenclature of Prokaryotes Described from Sequence Data — making the nomenclature officially accepted.

According to the researchers, the newly identified bacterium was isolated from the rhizosphere — the soil zone surrounding the roots of plants — of mulberry plants.

The team believes the species could have significant applications in the production of antibiotics, enzymes and other biologically important

compounds.

Scientists noted that bacteria of the Micromonospora genus are already known for producing a wide range of medically valuable antibiotics and industrial enzymes.

They expect the newly discovered species to contribute to future advances in medicine, biotechnology and sustainable agriculture.

Mondal said the researchers wanted to pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whom they described as a leader dedicated to protecting the country’s soil and identity.

“We discovered this bacterium in soil and Syama Prasad Mookerjee devoted his life to safeguarding this land. The bacterium appears to produce compounds that prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, indicating its antibiotic potential. In the future, it could have important applications in agriculture, and if the antibiotic compounds can be purified and isolated, they may also lead to significant advances in medical science,”

he said.

“The discovery is expected to open new avenues for research into antibiotic development, agricultural biotechnology, and microbial applications in healthcare”,

Mondal added.

Arnab Sen, the vice-chancellor of Raiganj University called the discovery an important scientific milestone for the university.

“The researchers have done outstanding work by identifying a highly useful bacterial species. This discovery has the potential to contribute to several constructive applications in science and technology. Since the state is currently observing the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the researchers have appropriately chosen to name the bacterium in his honour,” said Sen.