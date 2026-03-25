Stormy weather across north Bengal and Sikkim casts shadow over political campaigns

Unfavourable weather conditions across north Bengal and Sikkim have raised concerns among political parties ahead of the Assembly elections and the mountain state’s civic polls, which will be held on April 24.

Heavy rainfall has affected several districts in the region, disrupting normal activities and campaign preparations.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions are expected to deteriorate in the sub-Himalayan areas of Bengal and Sikkim over the next 48 hours.

“There is a forecast of thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, in most districts of north Bengal. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 50kmph in many areas. Heavy rainfall ranging between 70mm and 110mm is likely in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts within the next 24 hours,” said a source in the Met Office.

For Sikkim, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours. Areas including Gangtok, Pakyong and Mangan are expected to experience rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds.

In the past 24 hours, Mangan, in the north of the state, recorded 72 mm of rainfall.

The forecast of adverse weather has created anxiety among political parties. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who arrived in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday, is scheduled to kick off her campaign in north Bengal from Wednesday.

She will address three rallies — two in Jalpaiguri and one in the Darjeeling district.

These are significant as they have been arranged in the Mainaguri and Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly seats of Jalpaiguri and the Matigara-Naxalbari seat of Darjeeling. In 2021, the BJP bagged all three of these seats.

“The chief minister has reached Chalsa, and all necessary arrangements have been made for the meetings. We are keeping our fingers crossed and hope the weather will not disrupt the events,” said a senior Trinamool worker of Darjeeling district.

In Cooch Behar, a person died of a lightning strike in Dinhata.

Sources said 40-year-old Ananta Barman, a resident of Mirapara in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency, was struck by lightning around 10.30am.

He collapsed and was rushed to the hospital in Sitalkuchi, where doctors pronounced him dead.

A sudden Kalbaisakhi (Nor’wester) hit Dinhata, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The storm uprooted trees across the major roads, disrupting traffic. Some shops and vehicles were damaged.

After the storm subsided, the subdivisional administration removed fallen trees from the roads and restored traffic .

“People have been advised to remain cautious and take necessary precautions. Steps are being taken to assess the damage,” said a source in the administration.