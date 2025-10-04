Siliguri to host Durga Puja Carnival today

The Trinamool Congress-led board of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is all set to host a vibrant Durga Puja Carnival on Saturday.

The event will feature participation by 11 prominent Durga Puja organising committees and clubs and cultural troupes representing the state information and cultural affairs department.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Saturday, we will begin the programme from Venus More (Hashmi Chowk) at 5pm, and the participants will proceed along the Hill Cart Road to the main venue at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk (Airview More), where they will perform,” mayor Gautam Deb told newspersons at the SMC on Friday.

One of the key highlights of the event will be a special 15-minute-long “sandhya arati (evening prayer)” at the main venue. The carnival will also showcase a vibrant display of ethnic cultural groups in traditional attire, along with tribal artists who will perform with traditional musical instruments, thus adding rich cultural flavour to

the celebrations.

In preparation for the event, Deb visited the venue and chaired a coordination meeting with representatives from cultural groups, the district administration, hoteliers’ associations, the state public works department and civic authorities.

“We have made comprehensive arrangements for spectators,” he said. “These include seating arrangements and bio-toilets. Also, LED screens have been installed at all major junctions so that people can see the event live from different locations in

the city.”

From Mahatma Gandhi Chowk, the idols will head for Lalmohan Moulik Ghat, which is nearby and is on the left bank of the Mahananda river, for immersion.

For smooth conduct of the event, multiple agencies, including the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, civil defence, staff of the SMC and the PWD, and NCC cadets, will work in coordination throughout the programme, sources said.