Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad to resume football tournament at Kanchenjungha Stadium

The Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad (SMKP), the subdivisional sports body of Siliguri, will organise the Kiran Chandra Night Football Tournament at the Kanchenjungha Stadium here from February 8, marking the return of the prestigious event after a 10-year gap.

Mayor Gautam Deb, who is the chief patron of the organising committee, unveiled the champions’ and runners-up’s trophies at a programme at the PWD inspection bungalow on Friday. He said eight teams, including two clubs from Calcutta, would participate in this year’s tournament.

“The champion team will receive a trophy along with prize money of ₹1.25 lakh, while the runners-up will be awarded ₹75,000. This is the oldest football tournament in Siliguri, which began in 1962. Efforts will be made to make it more attractive and competitive,” Deb said.

Kuntal Goswami, the general secretary of the SMKP, said the tournament had been discontinued for a decade because of various reasons. It has been revived after receiving an affiliation from the Indian Football Association (IFA).

“With IFA affiliation, we plan to organise the tournament regularly and gradually include more first-division teams from Kolkata and other parts of the country in the coming years,” said Goswami.

The participating teams this year include Police Athletic Club and George Telegraph Sports Club from Calcutta, along with Kanchenjunga Football Club, Suryanagar Friends Union, Young Men’s Association, Atharokhai Sarojini Sangha, Army Red (Indian Army) and Siliguri Ulka Club.

The matches will be played daily from 6pm, and ticket prices have been fixed at ₹50 and ₹20. “It is a knockout tournament, and the final match will be played on February 15,” said Goswami.