Four dead in two road accidents in north Bengal’s Siliguri and Jalpaiguri

Four people died in two different accidents in Siliguri and Jalpaiguri districts over the past 24 hours.

Two youths were killed and another was injured in an accident at Ghoshpara in the Siliguri subdivision’s Phansidewa on Friday.

Residents said the three youths were travelling on a two-wheeler towards Matigara when their vehicle collided with an oil tanker.

One of the riders, 24-year-old Biki Ghosh, died on the spot. Bystanders rushed the trio to the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital.

Bappa Singha, 26, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The third youth, Balai Ghosh, has sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at a private nursing home.

The mishap angered the residents, who blocked the Matigara–Chathat road around 2pm to demand stricter traffic monitoring in the area to prevent similar incidents. The blockade continued for nearly half an hour and was withdrawn after police officials arrived and assured the crowd that necessary steps would be taken.

Police have seized the oil tanker.

An accident near Maulani in Jalpaiguri on Thursday night claimed the lives of two 24-year-old women.

The deceased are Poulami Bagchi, a resident of Jalpaiguri town’s Anandapara, and Kheyali Barman, who was from Cooch Behar’s Jamaldaha but was living in Jalpaiguri.

Poulomi’s family said she had returned home from Bhubaneswar, where she was studying and working as an intern.

Poulomi and five of her friends were going to Lataguri by car. The driver allegedly lost control of the car, rammed into the railing of a flyover and fall.

The four others in the car were seriously injured, a police source said.

Bus on fire

A bus parked on EM Bypass in Calcutta caught fire on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured, police said. Two tenders doused the flames quickly, the police added.