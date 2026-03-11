Erosion victims take out rally for voting rights after adjudication in EC electoral rolls

Around 5,000 persons, including river-erosion victims, took out a rally in Malda on Tuesday, demanding the right to vote without discrimination, alleging that many of them were facing “adjudication” in the electoral rolls published by the Election Commission.

Among them was 60-year-old Sikimmuddin Sheikh, a victim of river erosion who recently lost his tin-roofed house at Bhimagram-Ahamadtola in Birnagar-I panchayat of Kaliachak-III block. Currently living in a temporary shelter at Mollatola, Sheikh now fears not only displacement but also the possibility of losing his voting rights, as his name remains under adjudication.

Sofful Sheikh, 63, another erosion victim, faces a similar uncertainty. Once a farmer with a “proper house” at Hatpara in Kaliachak-III block, he now lives in a small shanty in Mollatola after losing his home to erosion.

“I am already burdened with financial hardship and have to take care of a mentally challenged son. Now here’s this new uncertainty. My name has been listed in the under-adjudication category,” he said.

Khidir Box, 52, said he once belonged to an affluent farming family from the now-eroded village of KB Jhawbona in Kaliachak-II block. “I have lost most of my land due to erosion and have only a small patch of land left. I am already in duress. Now, if my name is struck off the voter list, I fear I will be deprived of any government assistance,” he said.

Mamtaj Begam, 24, an erosion-affected resident living in Kabirajtola village under Kaliachak-II panchayat, said she was nervous as her name was under adjudication.

Several such residents came together under the banner of Ganatantra o Votadhikar Raksha Mancha, a platform formed by organisations including the Ganga Bhangan Pratirodh Action Committee, Jana Andolon and some other forums.

The rally, which started from Mukta Mancha in Malda town and moved through the main roads of the district headquarters, ended at Foara More, where participants voiced their grievances and demands.

Apart from the erosion victims, the rally saw participation from members of civil society, including academics, doctors and social activists.

A delegation of protesters later submitted a memorandum to the district administration, outlining their demands.

Md Jiaul Haque, a social activist and the headmaster of Birnagar Managed Primary School in Kaliachak-III block, said the erosion victims were already struggling with multiple crises.

“There is no shortage of hardships in the lives of these erosion victims. Being placed under adjudication has added to their suffering. Many such families have been living in Malda for 70 to 100 years, and yet they are uncertain of their voting rights. This humiliation compelled me to join the rally,” Haque said.

Mosarekul Anwar, another social activist and member of the Ganga Bhangan Pratirodh Action Committee, said protesters had clear demands.

“No voter should be kept under adjudication. The special intensive revision process of the electoral roll must be withdrawn and elections should be conducted using the electoral roll that existed before the revision began,” he said.