Sikkim team ready for Ranji Trophy opener against Manipur, Lee Yong Lepcha to lead squad

The Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) announced the player roster for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season on Tuesday, with Lee Yong Lepcha appointed as the team captain.

Competing in the ‘Plate Division’ of the tourney, the Sikkim team will play its first game against Manipur on October 15. The match will be held at the Sikkim Cricket Ground in Mining, Rangpo, which is the home venue for the mountain state’s team.

The team members, a source said, include Lee Yong Lepcha (captain), Gurinder Singh, K Sai Satwik, M Kranti Kumar, Anwesh Karan Sharma, Amit Rajera, Arun Chettri, Ankur Malik, Ashish Thapa, Bijay Prasad, Bhim Lall Luitel, Nilesh Lamichaney, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, and Robin Limboo.

Sonam Palden Bhutia is the coach and Rajen Gurung the manager of the team.

“The team will face Meghalaya in Shillong on October 25, Mizoram at Anand on November 1, followed by Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh on November 8 and November 16, respectively,” said S.Nugo, spokesperson for the SICA.

This year, three guest players — Gurinder Singh, K Sai Satwik, and M Kranti Kumar — were inducted into the squad.

According to association officials, although SICA decided to prioritise homegrown talent in 2022, the inclusion of these outstation cricketers was a carefully considered move.

“This step aims to balance competitiveness with player development. Our foremost objective remains the long-term growth of cricket in Sikkim. However, fielding a balanced and competitive side is crucial in national tournaments, where experience and skills of seasoned professionals significantly enhance performance and provide invaluable mentorship to our local players,” Nugo added.