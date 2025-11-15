Sikkim film director wins award at Calcutta fest for feature film Shape of Momo

Shape of Momo, the debut Nepali feature film by Tribeny Rai, marks the director’s completion of a full circle.

The 33-year-old filmmaker from Sikkim won the Hiralal Sen Memorial Award for the best Indian language film at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday.

The award includes a trophy, citation, and a cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

Addressing the audience in Calcutta, Tribeny said: “This is my debut film and I am so excited…. In fact, this is the first film festival that I have ever attended in my life as a film student. I am an alumnus of SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute)…. I have come here with my debut film, and to participate and win the award means the world to me. It has come full circle for me.”

Tribeny passed out of SRFTI in 2015 and was visiting Calcutta after 10 years for the festival. Earlier, Tribeny had studied at St Joseph’s College (Darjeeling).

Shape of Momo has been making waves not just in India but also internationally.

Earlier this year, the film had won the “HAF Goes to Cannes Programme” award, providing Tribeny with a rare opportunity to screen her film at the Marche du Film, Festival de Cannes, in May.

The Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF) award is presented to work-in-progress films by the Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) and

Marché du Film.

The film was also selected for the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain this year.

Tribeny had first pitched the film’s idea at a talent camp at the Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran, Iran, in 2019.

“We, however, started the film’s shooting from January 2024,” said Tribeny, who also thanked Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) for the support.

Even during the production stage, Tribeny’s work stood out.

In 2024, Shape of Momo was selected by the National Film Development Corporation of India(NFDC) for its “lab” during the International Film Festival of India held

in Goa.

It was also a part of Film Bazaar’s Work-in-Progress lab.

Shape of Momo tells the story of Bishnu and her multi-generational family of women as they navigate societal norms in a traditional Himalayan village. The film explores themes of identity, family bonds, and the courage to challenge expectations.

Following its KIFF success, Shape of Momo will next compete for the Silver Peacock Award for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Goa.