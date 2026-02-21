Set aside grant for Siliguri corridor: MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla

MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla has sought a mandatory central budgetary allocation for north Bengal’s five strategically important districts, urging parity with northeastern states.

In a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Shringla, a former foreign secretary, pleaded that 0.3 per cent of the gross budgetary support (GBS) of 55 central line ministries be earmarked for the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

“While the north eastern states receives a mandated allocation of 10% of Gross Budgetary Support from Central Ministries, the corridor districts of North Bengal despite facing similar challenges and bearing equal strategic importance remain outside this structured framework,” wrote Shringla, a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.

The MP estimated that there would be an annual inflow of ₹3600 crore to the region through this mechanism.

Shringla has highlighted that the contiguity of the Northeast with the west Sikkim is interrupted by the corridor. The Siliguri corridor, also called the Chicken's Neck, shares borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. China shares a border with Sikkim.

The MP emphasised that the proposal “would not require additional outlay or legislative amendment” but would extend a proportionate development mechanism to a region that “forms the lifeline of the North East”.

Shringla has proposed that the funds be used to create durable assets, strengthen road and rail connectivity, improve healthcare and educational infrastructure, promote organic agriculture and agro-based value chains, facilitate cross-border trade with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, strengthen tourism and reinforce defence logistics in the strategically vital corridor.

Shringla suggested the setting up of “a North East Corridor Economic Development Coordination Directorate at Darjeeling under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region” to spend the funds.

The directorate, he wrote, would act as “a single coordination interface between the state government and central ministries” and ensure “effective utilisation of the mandated allocation”.

Describing north Bengal as a “strategically vital yet historically under-resourced,” region, Shringla requested that the proposal be implemented at the earliest to “unlock the economic potential of a gateway region that connects mainland India with the North East and beyond”.

Copies of the letter were marked to Union home minister Amit Shah and the Prime Minister’s principal secretary P.K. Mishra.