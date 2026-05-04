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regular-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

'No post-result victory rallies allowed in West Bengal': Election Commission office

The official also said the poll panel is looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres

PTI Published 04.05.26, 10:25 AM
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No rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be allowed anywhere in West Bengal on Monday, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said.

The official also said the poll panel is looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres.

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"No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today," special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters.

"We are looking into the issue of agents unable to reach their centres. It will be resolved soon," he said.

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