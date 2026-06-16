Rs 18 lakh ‘embezzled’, employee suspended in Kumarganj health office fund scam

An accounts manager at the office of the block medical officer of health (BMOH) in the Kumarganj block of South Dinajpur has been accused of transferring more than ₹18 lakh of government funds into his personal bank account.

The accused, Pradipta Pal, had already been suspended following preliminary allegations of misappropriation of public funds.

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After a departmental inquiry report confirmed significant financial discrepancies, Tapash Talukdar, the BMOH, has recently lodged a complaint at the Kumarganj police station.

The police have registered a case and initiated a probe.

Sources said the inquiry report submitted to the district administration states that Pal has allegedly transferred ₹18,11,579 from the state health department’s accounts to his personal bank account across multiple financial years, including 2022-2023, 2023-2024, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.

Government funds are routinely deposited directly into health department accounts for the settlement of bills and implementation of development projects. The irregularities first came to light in April this year, just ahead of the Assembly elections, when the then BMOH Saumitra Saha noticed a discrepancy of approximately ₹1 lakh in the accounts managed by Pal.

Saha said that he immediately informed the chief medical officer of health.

“A departmental inquiry was initiated, and the accused employee was suspended. As the investigation progressed, it was found that he had siphoned over ₹18 lakh,” said a source.

Talukdar, the current BMOH, said: “The police are probing the case. We have provided all necessary details to them.”

Pal has gone into hiding. Attempts to contact him by phone and messages were unsuccessful as his cell phone was off.