Government to control off-beat tourism in North Bengal for sustainable growth

The state tourism department is all set to regulate the development of off-beat tourism destinations, particularly in north Bengal, to balance tourism growth and environmental conservation.

Tourism minister Shankar Ghosh, who visited the department’s office at the Mainak tourism property in Siliguri on Monday, outlined the initiative.

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“The government intends to bring visible changes to the state's tourism sector within the next six months through policy-driven development and coordinated planning. North Bengal is one of the state’s most ecologically sensitive regions, and any effort to promote off-beat tourism destinations must be carried out in a regulated manner so that the environment remains unaffected,” said the minister.

“We are working on a policy-oriented approach to tourism development and expect to bring significant improvements to the sector soon,” he added.

Ghosh was also critical of the previous state administration and alleged that a lack of planning and implementation had hindered the growth of tourism across Bengal.

“A high-level meeting of the officials of our department will be held in Calcutta on June 17 to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for the sector's development,” he said.

According to him, the proposed strategy will involve close coordination with forest and environment departments to ensure sustainable and integrated tourism growth.

“The development of tourism cannot happen in isolation. It requires the active participation of local stakeholders, communities, and multiple government departments. Our focus will be on creating a sustainable model that benefits both visitors and residents,” Ghosh said.

Highlighting the untapped potential of north Bengal, the minister has noted that each district possesses unique attractions, ranging from mountains and forests to wildlife habitats and cultural heritage sites. However, he claimed, these assets have not been adequately promoted in the past.

"We intend to change that through coordinated efforts and by showcasing the region on a global platform,” he added.