Eggs thrown at teachers for ‘neglect’ in Malda over absenteeism and midday meal lapses

A group of agitated guardians and residents pelted eggs at the teachers of a primary school in Malda on Monday over allegations of absenteeism, poor school management and irregular distribution of midday meals.

Residents said the controversy began when Debasish Mandal, head of the BJP-run Nazirpur panchayat, and some guardians, conducted a surprise visit to Haripur Primary School.

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They found that student attendance was very low and claimed that no midday meal was being prepared.

A source said the school has nearly 150 students enrolled in Classes I to IV.

The visitors also alleged that the classrooms were unattended, students were roaming outside unsupervised and the premises were littered with garbage.

Allegations were also made regarding the recovery of packets of contraceptives within the school compound.

“The condition of the school was shocking. Teachers were not in the classrooms, students were left unattended and midday meals were not being served. Most of the guardians and residents became furious after witnessing the situation,” said Mandal.

As tempers flared, some people hurled rotten eggs at Amirul Hossain, the teacher-in-charge of the school, and assistant teacher Abdul Rahim. Two other teachers took shelter inside the school building.

The protesters claimed that Hossain, who is associated with the Trinamool Congress, was frequently absent from the school.

Hossain denied the charges.“BJP orchestrated the demonstration. I was targeted for being associated with TMC,” he said.

‘Thief’ cry at VC

Jayanta Das, vice-chairman of Gangarampur municipality in South Dinajpur and a Trinamool leader, was surrounded by protesting residents as he reached a ‘Jana Kalyan Shibir’, the camp run by the state government, on Monday.

Das had gone to the camp to monitor the activities. While he was leaving, a group gathered around him and began shouting “chor, chor” (thief). Mud was thrown at him. Some BJP leaders there helped Das leave. Police brought the situation under control.

Das later condemned the incident, describing it as inappropriate for a government programme.

Additional reporting by our Raiganj correspondent