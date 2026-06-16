Fee waiver hit forest revenue: Minister criticises policy, seeks review

Bengal forest minister Manoj Oraon on Monday criticised the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government’s decision to waive entry fees for tourists visiting wildlife sanctuaries across the state, and claimed that the move had adversely affected both the department’s revenue and the livelihoods of forest-dependent communities.

Oraon, who held a meeting with senior forest department officers from north Bengal at the bungalow of the Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary in Jalpaiguri on Monday, said: “The decision made by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee to waive the entry fees collected from tourists requires an immediate review. I will take up the issue with the chief minister.”

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During her visit to Alipurduar, Mamata had made the decision as Suman Kanjilal, the then MLA of Alipurduar, had mentioned that tourists were being charged for entering the forest.

The decision to drop the entry fees was extended to forests across the state, resulting in a decline in the department’s revenue and economic opportunities for residents.

“The department is not witnessing an increase in revenue because of the policy.

At the same time, members of the joint forest management committees and forest villagers are being deprived of the income that they previously earned through cultural performances and the sale of handicrafts,” added Oraon.

The minister pointed out that the waiver of entry fees also affected tourism-related bookings and reduced opportunities for local communities to benefit from forest tourism.

“Such sudden decisions by the earlier government have created long-term challenges for us,” said the minister.

At the meeting on Monday, the foresters briefed the minister on several operational issues facing the department, including the shortage of fuel for official vehicles, inadequate funds for wildlife management, manpower crunch, and infrastructure-related constraints.

“I have been visiting different regions and interacting with officials and the frontline forest staff. Their suggestions and concerns are being taken seriously,” Oraon said.

He also announced a stricter stance on illegal construction activities near protected forest areas and said no new unauthorised construction would be allowed within 1km of protected forests.

“Anybody found granting permissions in violation of regulations would face disciplinary action. The officials have been asked to prepare a detailed blueprint and recommend appropriate measures to deal with ongoing violations. Nothing that harms forests or wildlife will be permitted,” he said.

MoS walks

In an unusual gesture to avoid further traffic congestion, minister of state Bishal Lama chose to walk to a camp set up by the state government during a visit to Jalpaiguri on Monday.

Lama had arrived at the district BJP office for a courtesy meeting with party workers and supporters. During his visit, he decided to attend a “Jana Kalyan Shibir,” a camp organised by the state to assist people under several central and state welfare schemes.

Knowing that the camp was being held at Madrasa Maidan, located roughly 250m from the party office, he decided to walk instead of taking the car.

Accompanied by local MLA Ananta Deb Adhikari and BJP leader Bapi Goswami, Lama walked through the crowded DBR Road, making his way past e-rickshaws and other vehicles before reaching the venue.