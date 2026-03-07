Hundreds queue at Malda DM office after names removed from voter list

Hundreds of residents whose names were removed from the recently published preliminary “final” electoral roll on February 28 gathered outside the district magistrate’s office on Friday to get their names re-included in the voter list.

Since early morning, people of different age groups queued up outside the district collectorate, expressing anger and frustration over the deletion of their names despite submitting multiple documents during the verification process.

Many claimed they had already provided valid documents such as land deeds, voting cards, aadhaar cards, and other supporting records.

Among those waiting in line were Kajal Mandal, 43, Bhabia Mandal, 65, and Madhabi Hazra, 39, who reached the collectorate around 9am — an hour before the office opened — hoping to resolve the issue.

“I simply do not understand why my family and I are facing this harassment,” said Kajal Mandal, a small trader. “I submitted the deed of our residential land dating back to 1985, along with all other required documents, during the hearing. Yet my name has been deleted. Now I have to leave my work and stand in a queue to get re-enrolled.”

Sixty-year-old Bhabia Mandal, a resident of the district headquarters, said she has been voting regularly for nearly 35 years and was shocked to find her name missing from the voter list.

“I am alive and have never missed casting my vote. I will vote at any cost. With the help of my neighbours, I came to the DM’s office to seek clarification,” said the widow.

Another resident, Madhabi Hazra, a homemaker, said she was upset after discovering that her name had been removed from the electoral roll.

“I approached the booth-level officer, but he could not give me a satisfactory explanation. I have come here to find out what mistake led to my name being deleted,” she said.

Sources in the district election office said that altogether, names of 18,282 voters were removed from the newly published electoral roll in Malda district.

Preeti Goyal, the district magistrate and district election officer, said those affected would need to apply for re-inclusion in the electoral roll.

“After the applications are submitted, hearings will be conducted, and the documents will be verified before a decision is taken,” she said.

The state has been witnessing widespread protests under the banner of non-BJP

political parties against the deletion of names from the voter list.