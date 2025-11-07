MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Reshuffling of posts to take place in three Jalpaiguri civic body, announces TMC

The announcement was made on Thursday evening, following a meeting at the district office, chaired by district president Mahua Gope. “The reshuffle was carried out as per the directive of the party’s top leadership,” she said

Our Correspondent Published 07.11.25, 09:21 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The Trinamool Congress has announced a reshuffle in the administrative leadership of three municipalities in Jalpaiguri district.

The announcement was made on Thursday evening, following a meeting at the district office, chaired by district president Mahua Gope. “The reshuffle was carried out as per the directive of the party’s top leadership,” she said.

Saikat Chatterjee, the vice-chairman of Jalpaiguri municipality, was promoted to the chairman’s post, replacing Papia Pal.

Sandeep Mahato, a chairman-in-council member, is the new vice-chairman of the civic body.

In Mainaguri, the present vice-chairman, Manoj Roy, will replace former MLA Anantadeb Adhikari as the chairman. Somesh (Jhulan) Sanyal is the new vice-chairman.

Utpal Bhadhuri will continue as chairman in Malbazar, while Milan Chettri is the new vice-chairman.

Civic body change

The government reorganised the board of administrators of Raiganj municipality.

The notification issued on Thursday dissolved the existing BoA and Sandeep Biswas, the former chairman of the board, is now the sole municipal administrator. The previous administrative setup was announced on November 1.

Additional reporting by our Raiganj correspondent

