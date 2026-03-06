Ration dealer lynched, teenager shot dead in clash between youngsters at Malda

A ration dealer has been lynched and a 14-year-old boy shot dead in a clash between two groups of youngsters in Malda district.

Six persons, including minors, were injured on Wednesday night in the violence at Kaharpara in Mathurapur, which is under the jurisdiction of the Manikchak police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, a minor altercation had ensued between youths from Kaharpara and Rajakpara, which are neighbouring localities. They were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

“The situation turned ugly when a Class XI student and the younger son of ration dealer Samir Dasgupta entered into a scuffle with youths from Rajakpara. After assaulting two of them, the 17-year-old went to his house on a two-wheeler,” said a source.

Soon after, a group of agitated youths gathered outside the residence of the Dasgupta family. Samir, who was in his early sixties, came out in defence of his son and exchanged heated words with the crowd.

Witnesses alleged that the boy had then come out of the house carrying his father Samir’s licensed DBBL (Double-Barreled Breach Loading) gun and begun firing indiscriminately.

Samrat Mahara, 10, Samar Rajak, 14, Kalu Rajak, 36, Bishnu Rajak, 18, Arun Mandal, 50, and Tapashi Rajak, who is in her late twenties, were hit by pellets.

“Following the firing, the situation spiralled out of control as an enraged mob attacked the Dasgupta family. While the teenager managed to lock him inside the house, Samir was caught by the mob and severely beaten,” said the source.

Soon, a large police contingent rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. The injured had initially been taken to Manikchak rural hospital. Samir died on the way to the hospital, and his body was later sent to Malda Medical College & Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem.

The other six injured persons were referred to the MMCH for advanced treatment.

However, Samar Rajak succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning. Two others, including a minor, remain in critical condition.

After the incident, the police started conducting raids in the area.

Avijit Banerjee, the superintendent of police of Malda, along with Maksood Hassan, the ASP (headquarters), visited Manikchak on Thursday. They inspected the site, spoke with residents and reviewed the situation.

“We have arrested four persons, including the teenager and his elder brother Santosh. Two separate cases have been registered, and an investigation is in progress,” the district police chief said.

The police have also seized the firearm used in the shooting. A police picket was posted in the area to maintain law and order, said sources.