Rally against President Droupadi Murmu's 'insult', protesters demand immediate action

Two “apolitical” organisations purportedly tilted towards the saffron ecosystem organised a march in Siliguri on Monday to protest the “insult” of President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the Siliguri subdivision.

The march and the protest, organised under the banners of citizens’ forum Swachetan Nagarik Mancha and tribal forum Janjati Suraksha Mancha, also saw the presence of BJP leader and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh and local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders.

Around 100-odd protesters congregated at the Mahatma Gandhi More (Air View More) of the city. From there, they headed towards the SDO’s office, which is off Hill Cart Road, a prominent city thoroughfare.

“The President of India was insulted during her visit to Siliguri. Despite being the constitutional head of the state, there was utter mismanagement and non-cooperation from the state’s side. We demand those responsible for the mess be identified and steps taken against them,” said Swachetan Nagarik Mancha member Shanta Paul.

On March 7, Murmu attended the ninth conference of the International Santal Council at Gossanipur near Bagdogra and in Bidhannagar.

Controversy erupted after President Murmu publicly expressed her displeasure over the absence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her arrival at the Bagdogra airport. She also said that the state government had denied the venue originally sought for her event, but also tried to keep attendance low by imposing restrictions.

“Insulting President Droupadi Murmu is similar to an insult to the Constitution and people who belong to tribal communities,” said a protester.

The rally reached the SDO’s office. There, a delegation submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), seeking steps to rectify the breach of protocol and mismanagement.

Political observers pointed out that ever since the President became vocal, the BJP picked up the issue as an agenda for the Assembly elections. Trinamool launched a counter-offensive with the 2024 photograph of a ceremony in which veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani received the Bharat Ratna, where both Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are seated and President Murmu is standing.

“However, from Monday’s protests, it appears that the BJP is not ready to let the issue die,” said an observer.