Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital worker arrested for scissor attack

A contractual employee working at the laundry of the Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital (RGMCH) in Raiganj stabbed another employee in the abdomen with a pair of scissors on hospital premises on Thursday.

Police have arrested the attacker, Uttam Das. The injured worker, Kartick Rajak, is under treatment.

Sources said that on Thursday morning, Sagar Rajak, the supervisor of the laundry, told contractual worker Uttam Das not to misbehave with his co-workers, nursing staff and other persons who visit the laundry.

Sagar said that while he was talking to Uttam, he suddenly got agitated and started abusing me.

"This made Kartick Rajak, another worker, protest, and he asked Uttam to abstain from reacting in such a manner. This angered Uttam further, and he took a pair of scissors and stabbed Kartick in the abdomen,” said Sagar.

Accused Uttam is a resident of Behrampore. He had joined the hospital laundry around four months back, said sources.

Injured Kartick, who is from Ukilpara of Raiganj town, was rushed to the surgical ward of the hospital.

“Most of the time, Uttam misbehaves with people. We have even found that he joins duty in a drunken state. When he started abusing the supervisor, I objected. He attacked me,” said Kartick from his hospital bed.

The on-duty police personnel and private security guards intercepted Uttam right after the incident. A team from the local police station reached and detained him. Later, Kartick’s father filed a complaint with the police, based on which Uttam was arrested.

“The police are probing the case. The injured worker is being provided with necessary treatment,” said Priyankar Roy, the RGMCH medical superintendent-cum-vice principal.