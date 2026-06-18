Pushpa’s former turf to be ‘model’ seat: Falta set for SEZ-led makeover plan

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious plan to make Falta in South 24-Parganas a "model" Assembly constituency by turning it into a port-based industrial hub as well as strengthening its healthcare, law and order, women's security, and education and civic infrastructure.

Speaking at a Janakalyan Shibir — essentially the BJP government's version of Mamata Banerjee's Duare Sarkar to facilitate the doorstep delivery of welfare scheme benefits — Suvendu said Falta's development would serve as a model for balanced industrial and social growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Falta will be developed as a model Assembly constituency, as I had assured earlier," said Suvendu.

Till recently, Falta was the fiefdom of Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee's aide Jahangir Khan aka Pushpa, the former MLA. He was arrested on June 8.

"In Falta, we have established the rule of law. The days of the ruler's law are over. No autocracy, no anarchy... will be tolerated here," the chief minister said on Wednesday.

Repeating an earlier pledge, he said the government had drawn up plans to expand the existing infrastructure under the Falta special economic zone (SEZ).

Announcing the upgrade of the existing rural hospital into a modern, 100-bed healthcare facility, Suvendu said it would be equipped with adequate doctors, cutting-edge medical infrastructure and affordable medicines through the Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra network. Suvendu directed the Diamond Harbour subdivisional officer to identify suitable land for the ambitious hospital upgrade.

He said the government had approved the establishment of a fire services station and a women's college in Falta. Placing equal emphasis on public safety, he promised more facilities at the Falta police station with more women police officers and a women's help desk.

The BJP's Falta MLA, Debangshu Panda, hailed the announcements. "The era of lawlessness is over," he said.