CM Suvendu Adhikari smells Rs 40 crore Amphan graft in Falta, promises probe

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday alleged embezzlement of ₹40 crore from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund sanctioned for the Falta block of South 24-Parganas following supercyclone Amphan in 2020 and promised a thorough probe into the “scam”.

He also alleged another ₹48 crore scam in Falta involving Mamata Banerjee’s flagship Banglar Bari housing scheme.

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“There has been considerable corruption in Falta. After Cyclone Amphan, ₹20,000 in compensation was provided from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for each damaged house in Falta. Around 20,000 units of compensation were looted. I have obtained the list, and action will be taken,” the chief minister said while attending a Janakalyan Shibir programme in Falta.

Abhishek Banerjee had secured 89 per cent of the votes polled in the Falta Assembly segment in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Falta used to be known as a bastion of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek and his aide Jahangir Khan till the May 4 Assembly election results.

Amphan struck several districts of Bengal on May 20, 2020, killing 96 people and causing extensive destruction in the coastal districts of East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas.

The Narendra Modi government had also sanctioned ₹3,077 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund for Amphan relief and rehabilitation.

The state government had provided compensation for damaged dwelling units. People whose homes had been completely damaged were entitled to ₹20,000 each, while those with partially damaged houses received ₹5,000 each.

Following the disbursement of the funds, a wave of complaints emerged against Trinamool Congress leaders, accusing them of withdrawing financial assistance in bulk in the names of relatives and close associates, though they were not victims of the supercyclone.

The situation became so serious that the then chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, ordered a probe and assured that only genuine beneficiaries would receive assistance.

“However, the major portion of the funds was allegedly looted systematically with the help of the local administration. The chief minister has already obtained a list of false beneficiaries and claims that funds meant for 20,000 fully damaged houses were siphoned off. That means the corruption of ₹40 crore in a single block. One can only imagine the scale if a proper calculation is carried out across Bengal,” a source said.

Suvendu’s allegation came three days after BJP leader Abhijit Das Bobby had lodged a complaint at the Bishnupur police station, accusing Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee and several government officials, including an additional district magistrate, of misappropriating nearly ₹238 crore of Amphan relief funds in the parliamentary constituency represented by Mamata’s nephew.

The police have begun an investigation and registered a case under non-bailable sections.

Suvendu, however, focused on Falta and alleged that the corruption reflected the Trinamool model allegedly led by Jahangir Khan.

Apart from the Amphan relief scam, Suvendu also highlighted alleged irregularities in the Banglar Bari scheme. He gave an account and estimated the scale of corruption at around ₹48 crore.

“Under a scheme called Banglar Bari, the previous government claimed that 80,000 houses had been

built. However, in around 8,000 cases, beneficiaries were deprived of their houses

after ₹60,000 was allegedly siphoned off from each unit,” the chief minister said, asking the district magistrate to ensure recovery of the allegedly looted money and take stern action.

“There are allegations that the then block development officer (BDO) assisted in the irregularities. Official action will be taken against the BDO. I have instructed the district magistrate to ensure that the money looted from every beneficiary is recovered and returned. The administration will carry out this process, and I will personally monitor it,” he added.

Order to police

On Tuesday, a group of people allegedly led by the wife of arrested Trinamool leader Jahangir Khan had attacked police personnel and central force jawans in an attempt to secure his release from custody.

Suvendu on Wednesday asked the district police chief to take action against all those found violating the law.

“I instruct the SP that none of the individuals whose faces appear in the video is allowed to remain at home. They must be brought under the ambit of the law. As the home minister, I direct you to invoke the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to anti-national activities and teach them such a lesson that no one ever again dares to attack the police or paramilitary forces,” he said.

“It is not enough merely to send them to jail. I want to tell you that those involved in the attack will have their properties confiscated and auctioned off by this double-engine government,” Suvendu added.

Janakalyan Shibir

Suvendu announced that the Janakalyan Shibir camps would be extended by one more day because of the large turnout. The government had originally planned a three-day Janakalyan Shibir programme beginning on Monday. A source said the extension was granted to enable more people to avail themselves of the benefits of various government welfare schemes.