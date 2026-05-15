Police raid TMC MLA Dilip Mondal’s residence over threat speech

Bengal police on Thursday conducted raids on multiple properties linked to Trinamool Congress’s Bishnupur MLA Dilip Mondal following allegations that he had issued provocative and intimidating remarks against BJP workers during a public gathering that was livestreamed on social media.

A large contingent from the Diamond Harbour police district, accompanied by central forces, reached Mondal’s sprawling residence at Pailan in South 24-Parganas early in the morning and sealed all entry and exit points before launching searches.

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However, the Bishnupur MLA, who had earlier served as a minister of state in the transport department, could not be traced.

According to people present on the premises, Mondal had left for the Assembly on Wednesday to take oath as the MLA and did not return home thereafter. Trinamool workers and those present at the residence claimed that the MLA had apparently anticipated legal trouble after learning that the police had registered a case against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by a BJP worker.

Sources said the FIR includes non-bailable sections linked to intimidation and provocative statements allegedly capable of inciting violence.

“Searches are being carried out as part of an ongoing investigation based on specific allegations mentioned in the FIR. All necessary steps are being taken in accordance with the law,” said a police officer associated with the probe.

The controversy stems from a victory rally held on May 11 at Malanga near Baruipur, where Mondal allegedly issued veiled threats to BJP workers in the area.

Mondal’s speech was streamed live on Facebook. In the video that has since circulated widely on social media, Mondal was heard saying: “We have shown a lot of restraint. We kept it in peace for 15 years. But this won’t happen again.”

The remarks immediately drew strong reactions from the BJP, which has repeatedly accused sections of the Trinamool leadership of attempting to revive what it describes as a “culture of political intimidation” despite the changed political equations in the state after the Assembly elections.

BJP’s Diamond Harbour organisational district general secretary Somnath Roy said: “Dilip Mondal has forgotten the reality. The lawless regime of his party no longer exists in the state, and he will soon be made to realise that the rule of law prevails now.”

While Mondal remained incommunicado throughout the day, leaders close to him in South 24-Parganas attempted to defend the Trinamool legislator, claiming he had

reacted emotionally after facing repeated personal attacks online.

“Several ugly and objectionable social media posts targeting him led him to lose his cool, which should not have happened from either side. However, we will fight the matter legally,” a Trinamool leader close to Mondal said.

Senior BJP leader Abhijit Das (Bobby) also attacked the Trinamool MLA over his remarks and warned against what he called attempts to intimidate Opposition workers.

“If Dilip Mondal thinks our modesty is weakness, he would be making a serious mistake. He should behave in a restrained manner,” Das said.

The police action has simultaneously sparked intense public curiosity about Mondal’s lavish residence at Pailan. Local people claimed that the scale and design of the property resemble more a luxury resort than a private residence.

Spread across several acres, the compound reportedly includes manicured lawns, a swimming pool, luxury vehicles, landscaped gardens, decorative fountains, artificial caves, glass enclosures, ornamental statues, swings and specially designed recreational spaces.

The residents said the premises also house exotic pets, including two macaws allegedly worth several lakhs of rupees, apart from a German shepherd. Stone sculptures, including a tiger statue and a Buddha installation, along with bamboo-themed décor and wicker garden furniture, add to the opulence of the property.