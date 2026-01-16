Pension call in shut tea gardens, Thapa writes to minister to help elderly workers

Anit Thapa, the chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), has urged the state government to introduce a pension scheme for tea workers aged 58 and above who have reached the age of retirement in closed tea estates.

In a letter to state labour minister Moloy Ghatak, Thapa pointed out that the Financial Assistance to Workers of Locked Out Industries (Fawloi) scheme was a “lifeline” for workers of closed tea gardens, where eligible workers get a monthly aid of ₹1,500 during the shutdown period.

“However, once a worker crosses 58 years of age, he or she becomes ineligible for assistance under the Fawloi scheme. That is why we have urged the state labour minister to introduce a pension plan to ensure a dignified and secure income for these workers. Such a step would strengthen social security and recognise their contribution to the state’s economy,” Thapa, who also heads the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), gave on social media the gist of his letter.

Sources said Rajesh Chouhan, the GTA deputy chairman, handed over Thapa’s letter to Ghatak in Calcutta.

The move by the BGPM — a Trinamool ally that has decided to field candidates in all three hill Assembly seats — signals a renewed focus on the brew belt.

In Darjeeling and Kurseong, tea workers play a key role in swinging poll outcomes.

“If the pension scheme is introduced, it would help the BGPM connect with senior tea workers and their families currently outside the Fawloi ambit. The party could also claim credit for it,” said a political observer in the hills.

Helping hand

The state labour department has announced the inclusion of four closed tea estates — two in the Darjeeling hills and two in the Dooars— under the Fawloi scheme.

A recent notification stated that workers from Pandam and Kalej Valley tea estates in the hills, Chamurchi in Jalpaiguri, and Dalsinghpara in Alipurduar will get Fawloi aid.

Pandam and Kalej Valley estates, which shut down on August 7, 2025, employ 268 and 642 workers respectively. Chamurchi, with a workforce of 1,074, closed on September 12, 2025, while Dalsinghpara, with 961 workers, shut down the following day.

“Over 2,900 workers will benefit from this inclusion. With polls near, BGPM and Trinamool leaders are likely to highlight the decision while campaigning,” a political observer said.