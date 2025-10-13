MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 13 October 2025

Only green fireworks can be burst for 2 hours on Diwali: Bengal pollution control board

On the night of Kali Puja/Diwali (October 20), bursting fireworks is permitted during a two-hour window – 8 pm to 10 pm

PTI Published 13.10.25, 08:45 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File photo

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board on Monday said bursting of green fireworks will be allowed for two hours on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali on October 20.

Only green fireworks, “which result in significantly less pollution”, can be used during the two-hour period, as per court directives, WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the night of Kali Puja/Diwali (October 20), bursting fireworks is permitted during a two-hour window – 8 pm to 10 pm,” Rudra said.

Green fireworks certified by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) or the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) can only be used, and only for a restricted time, the WBPCB said.

It has also launched a special vigil in collaboration with the police for setting up checkpoints to prevent the supply of unlicensed fireworks, Rudra said.

WBPCB personnel and the police have been working in tandem to ensure illegal fireworks don't pilfer into the market, he said.

Babla Roy, the chairman of the ‘Sara Bangla Atasbaji Unnayan Samity’ (the apex body of fireworks producers and sellers in West Bengal), said in the days leading up to Kali Puja and Diwali, certified green crackers will be sold at four fairs in the city.

He said 73 units are registered under NEERI for producing green fireworks.

"Conforming to stipulations imposed by the NEERI and PESO, green crackers not exceeding the 125-decibel limit can be made and burst," Roy added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ab Ki Bar 50 Par’: Cong questions PM Modi’s silence on Trump’s India-Pakistan peace claim

On Monday evening, PM Modi had welcomed the release of all remaining Israeli hostages, praising Trump’s 'unwavering peace efforts' and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 'strong resolve'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump in a meeting at Knesset.
Quote left Quote right

I think my personality is about stopping war. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT