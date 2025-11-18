New owner steps in, 3 tea gardens reopen in Banahat block of Jalpaiguri district

Three tea estates in the Banahat block of Jalpaiguri district reopened on Monday after remaining closed for nearly one-and-a-half months.

The reopening has come as a relief for around 2,500 workers, who were jobless for 90 days, as well as their families.

Ahead of Durga Puja, Redbank, Surendranagar and Dharanipur had closed down following protests against the delay in the payment of bonus and wages.

“Before the festivities, workers of the three gardens, which a single company was running, had blocked roads and resorted to protests, demanding bonus at 20 per cent and the disbursement of the pending wages. This prompted the management to leave the gardens, without settling any dues,” said a source.

After the gardens closed down, trade union leaders approached the state labour department, and in due course, tripartite meetings were called to facilitate the reopening of the estates.

“However, the management did not send representatives to the meetings. Then, it was decided that Rittik Bhatarhacya, who has been running another garden in the Dooars, would be assigned to run Redbank, Surendranagar and Dharanipur. Accordingly, the three plantations reopened today (on Monday),” said a source.

Anup Orao, unit secretary of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union in the Redbank tea garden, said: “We are happy that the gardens have reopened under a new owner. At the meeting convened by the state labour Department, it was decided that puja bonus would be paid on December 1, followed by pending wages.”

The decision has also come as a relief for the workers, especially ahead of the lean season. In a few weeks, the plucking of tea leaves will stop in tea gardens as fresh leaves stop sprouting during the winter.

Shikha Sarkar, a woman worker of Redbank, said the garden had closed down many times in the past. “Because of this insecurity, a section of workers has left the garden and joined other jobs,” she said.

Marcos Ekka, another worker of the garden, said the labourers had been struggling financially since Durga Puja.

“We are happy that the garden has reopened, but the new owner ought to ensure that it does not shut down suddenly again,” said Ekka.

On Monday, a comparatively smaller number of workers joined their duties in the reopened gardens. “We expect the turnout will increase from Tuesday,” said Rajen Indowar, the manager of Dharanipur.

Biswajit Ghosh, the manager of Redbank, said: “The pending bonus and wages will be cleared as was agreed.”