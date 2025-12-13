‘Mess in West Bengal’: Lionel Messi’s ‘blink-and-miss’ Kolkata visit sparks meme fest

He came, he saw and left. What followed was anger, chaos and destruction.

Kolkata waited 14 years for Lionel Messi. On Saturday, the city got about 14 minutes.

The Argentinian World Cup winner’s return to the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Stadium in Salt Lake was billed as a once-in-a-generation footballing moment.

What unfolded instead was a fleeting cameo, followed by anger, chaos, and, a flood of humour that only Kolkata could muster.

Messi walked on to the pitch, waved, smiled, clicked a few selfies with politicians and actors, met Shah Rukh Khan and his son Abram, and before the crowd could process what was happening, he was gone. Party over. Fans confused.

Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul were present, technically. Practically, they appeared more like members of Messi’s security detail, walking alongside him like two bouncers whose job was to make sure nobody else stole the spotlight.

For most in the stands, their presence barely registered.

The disappointment hurt more because of what fans had paid to be there. Tickets ranged from Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000, while some reportedly shelled out as much as Rs 41,000. For that price, many expected more than a wave and a swift exit.

A fan outside the VYBK stadium following chaos at an event of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', in Kolkata, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. Fans protested after failing to catch a clear glimpse of the footballer at the event, despite paying hefty sums for tickets. (PTI)

Some fans decided to take home what they could. Seats were uprooted. Carpets were rolled up and slung over shoulders.

Security and event management struggled to contain the chaos as frustration spilled over to the ground.

Memes flooded social media within minutes. Jokes, sarcasm, and pointed criticism became the coping mechanism of choice.

Event organisers were not spared either, with fans calling out poor planning, over-promising, and under-delivering.

Anger was real, but humour was louder.