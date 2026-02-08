MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mercury to remain below normal in parts of Bengal over next three days, rise thereafter

The minimum temperature in the hill tourist town of Darjeeling was 4.4 degrees Celsius, which was, however, more than two notches above normal

PTI Published 08.02.26, 02:37 PM
A bullock cart and commuters make their way through thick fog on a cold winter morning, in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

The mercury will remain below normal in parts of West Bengal over the next three days, and thereafter, rise by about two notches, the IMD said on Sunday.

Shallow to moderate fog will be prevalent during morning hours in most sub-Himalayan districts as dry weather will remain across the state for the next seven days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Minimum temperatures at several places in the state were below normal in the last 24 hours, with Suri recording the lowest temperature in the state's plains at 10.2 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches below the average, it said.

Kalyani recorded the maximum departure from normal minimum temperature at 10.5 degrees Celsius, which was four notches below the normal. Jhargram and Kalaikunda were at 12.4 degrees, while Barrackpore and Bankura recorded 11.3 degrees.

The minimum temperature in the hill tourist town of Darjeeling was 4.4 degrees Celsius, which was, however, more than two notches above normal.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal, the IMD said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

