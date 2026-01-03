MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 January 2026

Mayor Gautam Deb surveys site in Siliguri for Mahakal temple before Mamata Banerjee's visit

The foundation-laying ceremony may take place during her visit to north Bengal. Mamata is scheduled to attend the inauguration of the permanent building of Calcutta High Court’s Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench on January 17

Our Correspondent Published 03.01.26, 10:17 AM
The proposed site for the Mahakal temple near the City Centre in Siliguri on Friday. Picture by Passang Yolmo

The proposed site for the Mahakal temple near the City Centre in Siliguri on Friday. Picture by Passang Yolmo

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Mahakal temple near Siliguri in the second week of January, city mayor Gautam Deb said on Friday.

The foundation-laying ceremony may take place during her visit to north Bengal. Mamata is scheduled to attend the inauguration of the permanent building of Calcutta High Court’s Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench on January 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are indications that the chief minister may lay the foundation stone of the Mahakal temple on January 16. But this decision will be taken only by her, and we cannot comment definitively on the matter,” Deb said when asked about the programme.

He visited the site for the temple, along with officials of the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HIDCO), the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), the Darjeeling district administration, senior officials of the Siliguri metropolitan police and representatives of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday.

On December 5, the HIDCO had initiated a preliminary land survey for the plot located on the northwestern outskirts of Siliguri, where the state government plans to construct the shrine. The project was announced by the chief minister in October last year.

According to sources, the temple will be built on a 17-acre plot and managed by a trust formed by the state.

Speaking to the media later at the SMC headquarters, the mayor said the project aimed to promote religious tourism and create new economic opportunities for the city.

Drawing from his experience during his five-year tenure as a minister in the state’s tourism department, Deb said initiatives like the Iskcon temple and the Bengal Safari Park had already helped attract tourists to the region.

“Despite these developments, Siliguri is still largely seen as a transit point rather than a destination for extended stays. Once the Mahakal Temple is completed, we expect a massive influx of pilgrims, which will benefit hotels, traders, and the local economy as a whole,” he said.

The plan to lay the foundation stone of the temple by the middle of this month has assumed significance as it will be almost at the same time when the Prime Minister might flag off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train that will connect Howrah with Kamakhya in Assam. The train route will cover vast areas of Bengal.

“As the elections are drawing near, both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP have recast their focus on north Bengal, which has 54 Assembly seats. Today, on one hand, the mayor hinted that the chief minister would be here to lay the foundation stone of the temple. On the other hand, the Centre floated the tender for the new bridge that would come over the Teesta river and connect Sevoke Bazaar with the Dooars,” said a political observer.

RELATED TOPICS

Lord Mahakal Temple North Bengal Gautam Deb Foundation Stone Mamata Banerjee
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Grok AI floods X with sexualised images of real women and minors, sparks global alarm

French ministers have reported X to prosecutors and regulators over 'sexual and sexist' content they described as 'manifestly illegal', while India’s IT ministry told X’s local unit that the platform failed to prevent the misuse of Grok in generating and circulating obscene and sexually explicit material
Abhishek Banerjee waves to the gathering at the public rally in Baruipur on Friday. (PTI picture)
Quote left Quote right

People stood in line for demonetisation. 10 years on, people are standing in line for SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT