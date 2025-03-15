MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Birbhum: 21 arrested, internet suspended after clash between two groups in Sainthia

Additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain the law and order situation

PTI Published 15.03.25, 03:53 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Twenty-one people were arrested in connection with a clash between two groups of people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The clash happened in the Sainthia police station area on Friday evening, they said.

In order to prevent incitement to any kind of offence, the state government suspended internet services in Sainthia town and five other adjoining panchayat areas in the Sainthia police station area till March 17, according to an order.

After receiving information about the incident, police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, an official said.

The situation has been peaceful in the area since then, he said.

A few people from both groups suffered minor injuries in the violence, and were administered medical aid, he said.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain the law and order situation, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

