Mamata points to CESC as 7 die from electrocution in rain-hit Kolkata, seeks jobs for victims’ kin

Mamata Banerjee pointed at the Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation for the electrocution deaths of seven citizens of Kolkata and the continuing power outage in large parts of the city.

“CESC has to take the responsibility for these deaths. They should deploy more people,” Mamata told a private Bengali news channel, as the city tried to cope with the rains and flooded streets. “They are doing business here. But modernisation of facilities is being done in Rajasthan. Despite repeated reminders they are not taking it up here. I am tired of telling them.”

The chief minister told the news channel that the CESC should provide jobs to the kin of those dead. If they cannot, she assured, the Bengal government will stand by the families.

The chief minister complained senior officials of the CESC could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

“No one needs to step out today. I will request the private sector to look at the situation in a humanitarian way. Flood water has entered the homes of many people. Nobody knows where a live wire is. Life comes first,” Mamata said.

The chief minister warned of a high tide in the Hooghly river later on Tuesday which would bring more water into the city, especially those areas along the river bank on both the sides and also the localities on both sides of Tolly’s nullah.

Mamata said the Kolkata Municipal Corporation was trying its best to drain the water. “Where will they pump out? Everywhere is submerged.”

The chief minister said the emergency services personnel were on the streets to keep the city moving, though there is not much room left to move after the overnight rain and flooding.