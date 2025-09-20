Mamata Banerjee urges respect for Bengali Language, voices concern over harassment of migrant workers

Underscoring message of unity in diversity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday voiced concern over reports of alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant labourers in some states of the country.

Inaugurating the Sribhumi Durga Puja in the city's Lake Town area, Banerjee stressed the importance of mutual respect for all languages and cultures in India.

"In Bengal, different communities celebrate the festival together. All come together on the occasion of Durga Puja, which exemplifies the unique spirit of Bengal. Someone may call his mother 'Maa', and another may say 'Amma'. But the love, respect, bonding remains the same. As Ramakrishna Paramahansa said, there are different paths to reach the same goal," she said.

On reports of alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrants in different states, the CM said, "I respect my mother tongue. Others should also respect Bengali. Bengali-speaking migrant workers should not be harassed." She said 22 lakh people from Bengal work outside the state, while 1.5 crore migrants reside and work in the state.

"We should remain united against all conspiracies to divide us. Otherwise the country will split," she said.

"One has to remember that Bengal is a part of India and we must be respectful about Bengal, its culture, songs and creative works," she said.

Referring to the inclement weather, Banerjee said, "We have to be alert. We are keeping a watch on the situation." "If there is rain in Jharkhand, Bihar and our state get affected. Similarly, if neighbouring states experience heavy rainfall, it often results in floods here due to overflowing reservoirs. Given Bengal’s geographic location, we face such challenges. Let’s hope for a rain-free Durga Puja as lakhs of people eagerly await the festivities," she said.

The CM said she will be inaugurating 3,000 pujas, most of these virtually, in the run up to the five-day festival.

She added that 17 songs written by her will be released on Mahalaya, marking the beginning of Devi Paksha.

The CM said the state government will set up a ‘Durgangan’ (Durga temple) in Kolkata, the second such project after the Jagannath Temple in Digha, Purba Medinipur.

In the afternoon, she also inaugurated the Hatibagan Durga Puja and the Tala Prottoy Puja.

"I am not unveiling the deities, that can be done only from Mahalaya, marking the advent of Devi Paksha. I am only inaugurating the pandals having beautiful interiors reflecting the heritage and aesthetics of Bengal," she said.

The unveiling of the goddess can be done only during Devi Paksha, which will begin from Mahalaya, she explained.

