Mamata Banerjee reviews preparations for Digha's Jagannath Temple inauguration on April 30

CM asks administration to prepare for any emergencies, with adequate numbers of ambulances and fire tenders on standby

PTI Published 16.04.25, 11:30 PM
Jagannath Temple in Digha

Jagannath Temple in Digha File picture

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the inauguration of the newly-built Jagannath Temple in Digha, Paschim Medinipur district, scheduled for April 30.

She directed police to maintain the highest level of vigilance to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the much-anticipated opening ceremony.

She also gave instructions to ensure the success of the event but cautioned against any aggressive promotional activities, drawing a contrast with large-scale religious gatherings like the Maha Kumbh Mela.

"We have not hyped this inauguration programme for Jagannath Dham in the manner it was done for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The venue of the Kumbh Mela is big, while it's a small area in Digha. The roads here are not that broad. Many people died in the Maha Kumbh Mela. We have to learn from that incident. We have to learn from the past," she said.

"However, this event will be a huge one and will attract a large crowd. Around 12,000 people may be coming," she said during the review meeting held at the state secretariat.

The Chief Minister, who is expected to arrive in Digha on April 28, described the construction of the Jagannath Temple as one of her long-cherished dreams.

She directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements for accommodation and food for visitors attending the event.

She expressed concern that attempts might be made to disrupt the ceremony.

"There are people who do not want the programme to happen peacefully. I have to keep that in mind. I am concerned about maintaining peace here," she said.

Banerjee instructed Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar to take charge of overall security for the event, recommending that the experience of senior police officers previously deployed during the Gangasagar Mela be leveraged.

She also called for the deployment of private security personnel in and around the temple premises.

The CM instructed police to prepare a specific plan to control the crowd besides covering the temple premises.

She emphasised comprehensive surveillance measures, including full CCTV coverage of the temple complex and all roads leading to Digha.

"All the roads leading to Digha must be covered under CCTV surveillance. Watch towers will be set up at various places for uninterrupted monitoring," Banerjee added.

"The traffic system needs to be well coordinated. The railways' plan needs to be communicated before that day," the CM said.

Additionally, the administration was asked to prepare for any emergencies, with adequate numbers of ambulances and fire tenders on standby.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Digha Jagannath Temple Mamata Banerjee
