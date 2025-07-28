Malda BJP MP faces anger of displaced, villagers pissed off with leader's action

Khagen Murmu, the BJP MP of Malda North, faced public anger on Sunday when he visited Mahanandatola panchayat area to inspect the extent of erosion that has displaced thousands of villagers in recent times.

As news of his visit spread, residents of Muniramtola, Srikantatola, Paschim Ratanpur, Jitutola, and nearby erosion-hit villages gathered and confronted the MP. Many villagers accused him of showing up only when the situation turns dire.

“We have lost everything, homes, furniture, valuables. Some of us are left with nothing but the clothes we are wearing. He was elected by us, but comes only when erosion worsens. Why should we have such an MP?” said Dhananjay Mandal of Muniramtola village echoing the sentiments of many others.

According to local residents like Dhiren Mandal and others, over 500 homes have been swallowed by the Ganga and Koshi rivers in just five days.

The villagers demanded immediate and concrete steps from the MP, including allocation of funds for anti-erosion work, rather than “formal visits” lacking follow-up action.

Despite the hostility, Murmu remained composed.

“I understand their anger and they have every right to protest. But the responsibility lies with the state government, which has failed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). Without a DPR, the central government cannot release funds,” the BJP MP said.

Murmu also claimed that despite the state government’s alleged inaction, the Centre had sanctioned over ₹80 crore last year for anti-erosion measures.

The Trinamool Congress, however, supported the villagers’ protest and criticised the MP’s visit.

“He (Murmu) is a migratory bird. People now realise the mistake of electing such a non-performer as MP. He does nothing but blame the state government,” said Abdur Rahim Boxi, the Trinamool Congress district president.