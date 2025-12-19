The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC will now carry US President Donald Trump’s name, the White House announced Thursday, following a unanimous vote by the Center’s board.

The decision, announced by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on social media, comes after the Trump administration installed allies on the board and undertook a major renovation and funding drive for the landmark venue, where performers from India have included the now-disbanded Shillong blues band Soulmate.

"I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building," Leavitt posted on X (formerly Twitter).

She added: "Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur."

Trump praises renovations and funding efforts

Trump expressed surprise and honour at the board’s decision with signature humility.

"We saved it," he told reporters. "It was really in bad shape, physically."

The US President secured about $257 million in congressional funding to support renovations and other costs at the center, which recently hosted the Fifa World Cup draw where Trump was given a peace prize.

Earlier this month, at the annual Kennedy Center Honors, Trump jokingly referred to the venue as the "Trump Kennedy Center" before correcting himself, eliciting laughter from the audience.

He has also previously transformed the Kennedy-era Rose Garden at the White House into a patio by removing the lawn and installing paving stones.

Board changes and allies

The decision follows a broader overhaul of the Kennedy Center board, which Trump filled with allies earlier this year. White House officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Second Lady Usha Vance, are among the board members. Trump also replaced the center’s longtime president with former ambassador Richard Grenell.

Board spokeswoman Roma Daravi defended the renaming, stating, "The Kennedy Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to name the institution The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. The new Trump Kennedy Center reflects the unequivocal bipartisan support for America’s cultural center for generations to come."

Controversy and legal questions

The renaming has drawn criticism from Democrats and Kennedy family members.

Maria Shriver, niece of John F. Kennedy, called the proposed rebranding “insane,” writing on social media: “It makes my blood boil. It's so ridiculous, so petty, so small minded. Truly, what is this about? It's always about something. Let's get rid of the Rose Garden. Let's rename the Kennedy Centre. What's next?”

Democratic board members also voiced concerns. Representative Joyce Beatty said she was muted during the vote and not allowed to speak, calling the decision “not unanimous.”

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries argued that federal law prohibits changing the center’s name without congressional approval.

Kennedy’s grandnephew, former US representative Joe Kennedy, said on social media: "The Kennedy Center is a living memorial to a fallen president and named for President Kennedy by federal law. It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says."