Maa Canteens introduced by former TMC government disappear from Alipurduar district

The “Maa Canteens”, introduced by the now-ousted Trinamool Congress government to provide subsidised lunch at ₹5 for the poor have shut down in Alipurduar district.

Rice suppliers are allegedly stopping supply amid uncertainty over whether the new BJP state government would continue funding the scheme.

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All four Maa Canteens in the district have been shut since Saturday, triggering concern among daily wage earners and low-income groups who depended on the subsidised meals.

Of the four canteens, two are located in Alipurduar town and are run by the Alipurduar municipality, while the remaining two operate in Falakata under the Falakata municipality. Trinamool controls both civic bodies at present.

Municipal authorities officially attributed the closure to a shortage of rice.

However, local sources and political observers said uncertainty over the continuation of government funding after the change of power in Bengal had led to hesitation among suppliers and those running the canteens.

The Maa Canteen scheme was launched by the Trinamool government in 2021 in municipalities across the state to provide affordable meals to economically weaker sections. Under the scheme, people could avail rice, dal, vegetables and egg curry for ₹5. The programme was largely operated by women members of self-help groups (SHGs).

According to available records, nearly 1,200 people used to have lunch daily at the four canteens in Alipurduar district.

A member associated with one of the SHGs said the future of the canteens remained uncertain.

“We don’t know whether the canteen will remain operational or not. Distributors are not providing rice. Without rice, how can we run the canteen? We are in the dark about who will bear the expenditure,” the SHG member said.

Contacted, a distributor refused to comment on the issue.

Mahesh Roy, an e-rickshaw driver from Alipurduar, said the closure of the Maa canteen had hit poor workers hard.

“Every day we used to have lunch at the Maa Canteen for ₹5. Many people like me depend on it. If the canteens stop functioning, we will be in real trouble. Having lunch at eateries costs at least ₹100,” he said.

Avijit Roy, the chairman of the Falakata municipality, said SHG members had informed the municipality about the rice shortage.

“They informed me of the rice shortage. The distributor stopped supplying rice. How can we run the canteens without rice?” he asked.

Political observers pointed out that both municipalities were still run by Trinamool boards. In the 20-member Alipurduar municipality, 19 councillors are from Trinamool. In Falakata, all 18 councillors are from Trinamool.

According to local political buzz, several Trinamool councillors are mulling joining the BJP following the change of guard. However, BJP state leaders have reportedly stated that no Trinamool leader would be inducted into their party for the time being.