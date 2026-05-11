High scorers of Madhyamik and Madrasa exams, who overcame poverty, share career aspirations

As the Madhyamik and high madrasa examination results were announced on Friday, many students who braved various odds to continue studying triumphed by achieving excellent marks.

The Telegraph narrates a few such stories.

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Riju Das

Score: 625/700

School: Netaji Boys’ High School, Siliguri

Riju placed first in his school for the Madhyamik exams, despite financial constraints at home. His father works as a marble mason and earns around ₹9,000 to ₹10,000 a month, depending on the availability of work.

The boy prepared for the board examinations himself and now wants to pursue science in higher secondary. Riju dreams of studying engineering in the future, but worries about the financial burden of higher education on his family.

“I want to study engineering. My father earns only when he gets work and there is no income when work is unavailable. Engineering will require a lot of money. I hope I will be able to continue my studies,” said Riju.

Sourav Roy

Score: 608/700

School: Netaji Boys High School, Siliguri

Sourav, whose father works as a mason and earns around ₹8,000 a month, placed second in his school.

With limited resources, Sourav could afford tuition for one science teacher and prepared the arts subjects on his own at home. His determination and hard work helped him score well on the board examination.

“My father’s earnings are not sufficient for our household, and even for my future education. I want to study engineering and be self-sufficient, but the financial constraints bother me,”

Sourav said.

Ritesh Karmakar

Score: 607/700

School: Alipurduar Boys’ High School, Alipurduar.

Ritesh’s father is a day wage worker, while Sandhya, his mother, works as a cook and helper at a primary school. The couple makes around ₹7,000 a month.

Ritesh wants to pursue science in the future, but his family’s financial situation remains a major hurdle.

Shubhajit Saha

Score: 561/700

School: Netaji Boys’ High School, Siliguri

Shubhajit, whose father works as a painter and earns around ₹10,000 a month, secured excellent marks in Madhyamik exams.

He wants to study science in higher secondary and dreams of doing an MBA in the future. However, he is aware of the financial burden that higher education may place on his family.

“My father will try to support my studies as much as possible, but the expenses of my future education will put immense financial pressure on him,” said Shubhajit.

Liza Roy

Score: 544/700

School: Netaji Girls’ High School, Siliguri

Liza Roy emerged as the topper in her school while facing severe financial hardships. Liza lost her father at a young age and the household depends entirely on her mother, who earns around ₹6,000 a month as a tailor.

Liza dreams of studying science and becoming an Indian Air Force pilot someday. The uncertainty surrounding her family’s finances continues to worry her.

“I want to study science, but science education is expensive. I do not know how long I will be able to continue,” she said.

Sahan Aktar

Score: 781/800

Institution: Noimouza Suvania High Madrasah, Kaliachak-I, Malda

Third of the four children of Jaminul Islam, a carpenter working in a small factory, and Salema Bibi, a “bidi” binder, Sahan has secured the top position in the high madrasah examinations.

Sahan, whose family’s income is around ₹20,000, could not afford private coaching. He aims to be a doctor someday. Although he cannot afford an expensive cricket set, Sahan does not miss a single match when his favourite Virat Kohli is playing.

Mohammad Sakil Hossain

Score: 780/ 800

Institution: Fatekhani BMS High Madrasah, Kaliachak-I Block, Malda

Sakil placed second in the state in the high madrasah exam. His father, Sahadat Hossain, is a day-wage construction worker from the Kushabari area of Kaliachak-I block and his mother, Sabina Khatun, is a homemaker. His family’s monthly income is approximately

₹20,000.

Fond of science subjects, Sakil dreams of becoming a doctor, which he knows is difficult but not impossible.

He loves to play cricket and read science fiction.

Miraj Rahaman

Score: 778/800

School: Munshirhat Sadekia High Madrasah, Dinhata, Cooch Behar

Son of a plumber, Miraj has proved his mettle by securing the third position in the state in the secondary exams conducted by the state Madrasa board.

Although the family’s monthly earnings are around ₹7,000, Miraj is determined to continue studying and wants to perform better in the future exams.

“I want to choose the science stream and want to join the IIT to become an engineer in future,” said Miraj.

Twinning marks

Kousik and Supriya Biswas, twins and students of Chachanda BJ High School in Murshidabad’s Samserganj, were caught by surprise after the Madhyamik results were announced on Friday.

Both scored 611 out of 700, leaving their teachers and the family amazed.

“This is the first time that such a unique performance has been witnessed in our school. They are twins and scored the same marks,” said Mijaur Rahaman, the headmaster.

Their mother is an Integrated Child Development Services worker, while their father works as a manager in a shopping mall. Supriya wants to be a doctor and Kousik wants to be a teacher.

Reporting by Binita Paul, Alamgir Hossain, Anirban Choudhury, Soumya De Sarkar and Main Uddin Chisti