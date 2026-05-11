Sister-in-law and her husband murder man over 'joke' in Alipurduar's Madarihat

A man, who reportedly joked with his sister-in-law, was allegedly beaten to death by her and her husband on Saturday night at the Bundapani tea estate in the Madarihat block of Alipurduar district.

The incident took place at the Nepali Lines area of the tea estate under the jurisdiction of Birpara police station.

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Police said that victim Bimal Mahali, 40, and Biman Munda, 36, had married two sisters and lived close by in the labour quarters. According to family members, Bimal often joked with his sister-in-law Komal Nag Munda, Biman’s wife. On Saturday evening, too, he allegedly made similar remarks, which triggered a violent altercation.

“Biman allegedly tied up Bimal and assaulted him with bamboo sticks. His wife also joined in the attack. An iron rod was allegedly used during the assault,” said a family member.

Initially, residents allegedly did not intervene, but when the assault did not stop, they informed Birpara police.

Cops rushed to the spot and took the injured Bimal to nearby Birpara hospital, some 15km away, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on a complaint lodged by Pawan Mahali, Bimal’s son, Biman and Komal were arrested.