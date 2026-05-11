BJP MP Khagen Murmu's push for Malda airport at swearing-in ceremony

The BJP MP from Malda North, Khagen Murmu, used the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the state’s first BJP chief minister, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday to urge Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to expedite the commencement of regular flight services from Malda airport.

Union minister Naidu assured him that the issue would be taken up immediately in coordination with the new BJP government in the state, Murmu told The Telegraph.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The former Trinamool government’s peculiar attitude of not coordinating with the Centre prevented the dream of regular flight services from Malda from materialising, like several other projects,” the BJP MP alleged. “The central government was keen to make the Malda airport functional under the UDAN scheme. Despite sending several letters to the state government regarding the condition and status of the land of the present airport, the Centre did not receive replies on time and the flight services could not commence.”

Murmu pointed out that a large portion of the existing airport land had gradually been encroached upon.

“In addition, there are several high-rise buildings which make the present plot unsuitable for operating 100-seat aircraft. I suggested that an alternative site should be identified for the Malda airport where such obstructions do not exist,” he said.

District BJP leaders backed the MP’s initiative. “Now that the state has turned saffron, development projects will no longer be delayed. The lease of the present airport land can easily be withdrawn with the consent of the new state government and an alternative site can be identified for setting up a modern airport with all facilities,” said Ajay Ganguly, president of BJP Malda South (organisation).

The Malda airport was built on 144 acres in 1962, initially for cargo operations. Vayudoot services were introduced in the 1980s but did not sustain for long. At present, the airport is used mainly for the landing of VIP helicopters.

The Merchant Chamber of Commerce of Malda welcomed the initiative to revive the airport.

“This will largely benefit healthcare, industry and several other sectors,” said Jayanta Kundu, the secretary of the trade body.

At present, Malda is connected to Calcutta and other parts of the state primarily through rail and road networks. Travelling the 350km distance to the state capital takes around six hours by rail and eight hours by bus, posing difficulties for those travelling for medical treatment.