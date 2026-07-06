Land survey for airport upgrade, ROB begins, affected people will be rehabilitated and compensated: Tigga

Land surveys for the expansion of the Hasimara military airport into a civil enclave and the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) at Birpara have commenced, raising hopes that the long-awaited projects will finally move towards implementation.

Residents of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts, parts of lower Assam and Bhutan have long demanded that the Hasimara airport be expanded to improve regional air connectivity.

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During the recent state budget session, the finance minister announced that 25 acres of land would be acquired for the airport expansion. However, officials said the project would require around 37 acres of land.

Bishal Lama, minister of state for the departments of home affairs, hill and minority affairs and an MLA from Alipurduar, said 25 acres of government land and another 12 acres from Madhu and Satali tea gardens would be required.

“As per the instructions of the state government, the district administration has started the land survey. A total of 37 acres of land is required for the airport expansion,” Lama said.

Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga said that after the survey, the report would be sent to the state government for land acquisition.

“Once the land is acquired, it will be handed over to the civil aviation department. Then, officials of the department concerned will inspect the site and construction work can begin,” Tigga said.

The Centre has also approved the upgrade of the Indian Air Force station at Hasimara into a civil enclave under the regional connectivity scheme to enable passenger flight operations.

The proposed expansion includes extension of the existing runway, construction of a passenger terminal, administrative block, apron (where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded and refueled) and vehicle parking facilities.

Land surveys have also begun at Dalgaon-Birpara for the proposed railway overbridge.

Officials are identifying and preparing a list of residents and traders eligible for compensation and rehabilitation before construction begins.

Residents have called for the ROB for quite some time because the Birpara State General Hospital is located on the opposite side of the railway crossing.

Closure of the level crossing often delays patients and ambulances from reaching

the hospital.

Tigga said the rehabilitation of affected shopkeepers and residents would be completed before work starts.

“The railways will bear the cost of both compensation and construction of the railway overbridge,” he said.